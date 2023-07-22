Yogi warns against playing with safety of daughters in UP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday gave a stern warning that anyone who plays with the safety of daughters will be dealt with an iron hand.

Inaugurating and laying foundation stones of projects worth Rs 242 crore in Muzaffarnagar, the Chief Minister said: “The double-engine government is the destroyer of mafias, corruption and criminals, and those who outrage the modesty of our sisters and daughters.”

Earlier, while planting saplings, he appealed to the people of the state to plant one sapling each. The Chief Minister also fed jaggery to the cows at Shukratirtha and performed aarti of Maa Ganga. The Chief Minister said the country is embarking on a new chapter of development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.