Yogi thanks PM Modi for approving ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Cabinet for approving the historic “One Nation, One Election” proposal.

He hailed the decision as a significant step toward strengthening democracy and promoting political stability.

In a post on X, he emphasized, “Political stability is the cornerstone of a thriving democracy. The approval of the One Nation, One Election proposal, led by the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is truly commendable. This decision will serve as a milestone for ensuring political stability, sustainable development, and a prosperous democracy in India. On behalf of the people of Uttar Pradesh, I extend my heartfelt thanks to the Prime Minister for this groundbreaking decision.”

His reaction came shortly after the Centre gave its nod to simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies recommended by the High-Level Committee formed to go into the proposal.

The committee led by former president Ram Nath Kovind advocated elections to urban bodies and panchayats within 100 days.

Following the approval of the committee’s recommendations by the government, a Bill on the simultaneous polls for the lower house and the assemblies is likely to be introduced in the forthcoming winter session of Parliament. Once cleared by both houses of Parliament, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, it will become a law.