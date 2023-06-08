Yogi meets injured in courtroom firing including a baby girl

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday morning reached the trauma center of KGMU to see the policemen and a baby girl who were injured in a shootout inside the courtroom in which dreaded criminal Sanjeev Maheshwari alias Jeeva was killed.

The CM met one and a half year old Lakshmi who received a gunshot injury in her shoulder. X-ray of the girl also showed that the bullet is still in her body. Lakshmi’s mother Neelam too was injured in the shootout along with two policemen.

The CM patted the child and handed her a chocolate.

Yogi Adityanath was accompanied by senior state and district officials.

Meanwhile, the body of Jeeva was sent to his native Adampur village in Muzaffarnagar after postmortem.

The police said the body was sent early in the morning with full security after a postmortem which said that six bullets pierced the victim’s body. A FIR has also been registered in the firing against the accused Bijay Yadav by a police sub inspector Uday Veer Singh

The entire Adampur village has been cordoned off by the police and no one is allowed to meet the family members. The cremation is likely to be held in the evening under police supervision.

Sources said an 357 bore American Alpha revolver was used in the firing by the accused Vijay Yadav . This costly foreign made revolver costs around Rs 6 lakhs in the market and its bullet also cost around Rs 2000 each.

The SIT, which is probing the crime, has found that accused Vijay Yadav was not alone in the incident though during interrogation no such clue has been found so far. Vijay was reported to have fired inside the court alone but someone left him outside the court on a motorcycle. The CCTV footage has revealed this.

Sources revealed that, the accused Vijay is giving evasive answers and the reason behind the murder of Jeeva is not yet clear and why the murder was done.

Meanwhile, lawyers of the Lucknow Bar Association went on strike on Thursday over yesterday’s incident. They raised serious questions on the functioning of the Lucknow Police and demanded adequate security in the court.

The state DGP has ordered a high-level security system for the courts in the state with immediate effect.

According to his family, Jeeva was sharp in studies as a child. He wanted to become a doctor. But since his family’s financial condition was not good, he had to work as a compounder at the clinic of a quack.

An incident changed his life forever. The quack sent Jeeva to someone to recover the money he owed to him. Soon after that incident, he stepped in the world of crime and eventually became a mafia don.