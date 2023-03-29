Yogi lays foundation for memorial of Sachindranath Sanyal

Presenting the ideals of great revolutionary Sachindra Nath Sanyal to the present and future generations, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of the Sanyal Memorial in Gorakhpur.

On this occasion, he said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the double engine government is engaged in preserving and honoring the memories of the revolutionaries of the freedom movement.

In the event organized at the Bharat Sevashram in Daudpur, the Chief Minister highlighted the personality of Sachindranath Sanyal and while saluting him said that Sanyal ji was imprisoned at Cellular Jail in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, however left for his heavenly abode in Gorakhpur.

The country will always be grateful for his role and important contribution in the freedom struggle, he said, adding that under the leadership of PM Modi, many intimation are being taken to honor the immortal fighters.

He said that a memorial has been built in the district jail in the name of Pandit Ram Prasad Bismil, the hero of the freedom movement in Gorakhpur. In the memory of the martyr Ashfaqullah Khan, the Gorakhpur Zoo has been named after him. In this sequence, the memorial of Sachindranath Sanyal is being built.

At the Bharat Sevashram, the Chief Minister worshipped the idol of Maa Bhagwati installed on Vasantik Navratri. On this occasion, while saluting the founder of Bharat Sevashram, Swami Pranavananda, discussed his contribution in the field of religion, culture and human service.