Yogi Govt to strengthen Prosecution Department

The Yogi Adityanath Government has decided to set up the Prosecution Department’s own office in nine districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The move aims at strengthening the Prosecution Department, which plays an important role in sending criminals behind bars through effective advocacy in the court.

Until now, the department’s offices were operating from rented premises or within the collectorate premises. Having its own office will enable the department to discharge its role with greater freedom and facilities.

It is worth mentioning here that under the Yogi government’s zero tolerance policy, while the UP police is cracking down on criminals on the one hand, the Prosecution department in the court is playing a significant role in ensuring punishment to criminals by proving the charges against them. This has led to a decrease in criminal activities in the state.

The Prosecution department has achieved success in awarding punishment for the crimes in over 30,000 cases within the last three years in various courts across the state.

Notably, prosecution offices are being run in all the districts of the state under the Directorate of Prosecution. However, these offices are mostly operating in rented buildings or in the Collectorate premises.

This sometimes causes difficulties for the department in accommodating witnesses for cases. The problem worsens when it is necessary to provide security along with accommodating a witness in serious cases.

It is noteworthy that the concerned officials of the department in a high-level meeting had informed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath about these issues. In response, the Chief Minister directed the department to prioritize marking districts for setting up its own office.

Following this, the department proposed to operate its offices in the nine districts of the state, namely Chandauli, Chitrakoot, Sant Kabir Nagar, Maharajganj, Lalitpur, Firozabad, Moradabad, Sonbhadra, and Banda). Subsequently, the Chief Minister gave the green signal, providing instructions for marking the land.

Currently, the department is in the process of marking land in these nine districts. Once the land is marked, offices will be opened after getting approval from the government.