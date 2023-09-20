Yogi Govt in UP to launch Officer Desk System

The Uttar Pradesh government headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to launch the Officer Desk System soon to accelerate secretariat works and to ensure transparency in the disposal of files.

This system is geared for expeditious file management and curbing corrupt practices, officials here on Wednesday said.

Simultaneously, government schemes can be executed promptly, benefitting the people of the state directly. It’s noteworthy that 623 desk units have been established across 40 ministries of the Modi Government. Within the Desk Officer System, either an undersecretary or a senior section officer acts as a desk officer depending on the nature of responsibilities attached to the desk.

Advertisement

The Yogi Government is introducing the Desk Officer System within the secretariat with the primary aim of ensuring quick and timely disposal of regulatory tasks within the various secretariat departments. This system is an officer-oriented system. It aims at eradicating delays that may occur when presenting files to higher officials through the departmental sections within the secretariat.

To facilitate prompt and timely disposal of regulatory work at the secretariat level, one desk unit will be formed in each of the departments located at the secretariat. To achieve this, suggestions were sought from the departments, resulting in 20 secretariat departments agreeing to adopt the desk officer system, which will soon be put into effect.

The System at the departmental level within the secretariat entails the deployment of a special secretary, joint secretary, PS and APS in each desk unit. The desk will also deal with various regulatory departmental works.

To effectively establish the Desk Officer System, an initial step involves categorizing departmental responsibilities into routine and regulatory functions. Numerous secretariat departments have shown their support for this. In the first phase, the Desk Officer System will be implemented by forming desk units in 20 departments of the secretariat.