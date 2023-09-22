Yogi govt aims make UP’s roads pothole-free with Rs 275 crore budget

To ensure Uttar Pradesh roads become pothole-free, the Public Works Department has allocated Rs 275 crore this year across all the districts of the state. Work on these projects is progressing rapidly, and the state government is actively monitoring the progress.

According to the statistics from the Public Works Department, UP has achieved a 100 per cent success rate in achieving the target of pothole eradication between 2022-23. Meanwhile, 93 per cent of the restoration works have been completed, and efforts are underway for the remaining 7 per cent.

According to PWD data, the target of fixing potholes on 100,867 roads under a total of 10 departments in the state was achieved. As per the data of the year 2022-23, 100 per cent success has been achieved in this direction. Meanwhile, restoration works on 98,355 roads have been completed. In this manner, 93 per cent of the work has been completed between 2022 and 2023. The remaining 7 per cent of the work is still in progress, and the PWD is continuously working on it, with ongoing review and monitoring of all projects.

The main departments coordinating these efforts besides the UP PWD are National Highways (PWD), National Highway Authority of India (NHAI-West UP), NHAI (East UP), Mandi Parishad Department, Panchayati Raj Department, Irrigation Department, Rural Development Department (UPRRDA), Urban Development Department, Sugarcane Department, Department of Urban Development, and Infrastructure and Industrial Development Department.

It is noteworthy that a defined deadline has been set for the rejuvenation process of roads in the state. According to this, a time limit of four years has been set for state roads, four years for major district roads, five years for other district roads, and eight years for the rejuvenation of rural roads.

Within this framework, various aspects, including resolutions of problems related to road restoration, patchwork and beautification schemes of roads, budget allocation, technical quality assessment, as well as the determination of tenders and regular monitoring, have been systematically structured. The emphasis is being laid on evaluating the status of all related projects through regular meetings at the district, zone, and departmental directorate levels.