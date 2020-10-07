Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given a 10-day extension to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that is probing the Hathras incident.

The SIT, led by Home Secretary Bhagwan Swaroop, had initially been given seven days’ time to complete the probe. Other members of the SIT are DIG Chandra Prakash and commandant PAC Poonam.

The SIT was set up on September 30 and asked to wrap up investigations within seven days.

According to Additional Chief Secretary Home, Avanish Awasthi, the SIT has been given additional ten days to complete the probe and submit its report.

The SIT has been camping in Hathras since October 1 meeting the families of the victim and the accused, police and district officials and local people and recording their statements.