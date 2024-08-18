Yogi attacks Akhilesh on Kolkata incident, accuses SP of shielding accused

Targeting Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on the Kolkata incident and the reactions of SP leaders, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said they are giving statements in support of the accused in the case of rape and murder of a female doctor in Kolkata.

“They should feel ashamed. These are the same people who used to say that they are boys, they make mistakes. These same people tried to save the culprits of the rape of a poor and backward girl in Ayodhya. One of their leaders has also been caught in Kannauj. It seems as if the character of the entire party has become like this. There is a law and the stick of law to improve all this. Whoever stands with the rapists and criminals, the rod of law will be used against them,” the CM said at a function on Sunday.

Recounting the SP rule, he said there used to be riots every third day in UP. “The safety of both the daughter and the businessman was in danger. Those who ran the governments at that time used to rob the youth of their rights. Every appointment was controversial. Injustice was done to the youth. One could not get a job without paying and there was discrimination even in giving a job. At present, 6.50 lakh youth have been given government jobs but no one can question its purity and transparency,” he claimed.

Advertisement

Yogi Adityanath said under the double-engine government, no one will be able to play with the youth and do injustice. If anyone does this, we will confiscate his property and will work on building housing for the poor on their property. Be it corrupt people or miscreants who are playing with the future of the youth and violating the security of daughters and businessmen, anyone who tries to make the state a hub of anarchy will have to pay the price for it.

Meanwhile, UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya attacked Akhilesh on the Kolkata incident. He wrote on his X account, “Shri Akhilesh Yadav ji, when you were the Chief Minister from 2012 to 2017, the plight of Uttar Pradesh was made worse by TMC’s Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal. This is the right time, SP free UP, TMC free West Bengal.”