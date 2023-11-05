Yogi alleges Congress’ role in BJP worker’s murder in Chhattisgarh

Accusing Naxalite elements of killing of BJP worker Ratan Dubey at the behest of Congress, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said those responsible for the murder will have to face the consequences.

During the campaign for the second consecutive day in Chhattisgarh on Sunday, the last day of campaign for the assembly elections in the state, Congress and Naxalites remained the target of CM Yogi’s attack.

“The murder reflects the frustration of the Congress and Naxals. They know that a double-engine government is coming and the moment it arrives, the bulldozer of UP will crush them,” he asserted.

The CM said killing of BJP workers, the poor and the tribals in the name of “love jihad” will not be accepted. Taking a dig at the Congress, Yogi Adityanath said scam after scam has become the culture of the party, adding that once in power the BJP would get their scams investigated.

Seeking votes for BJP candidate Swayam Mukka from the Konta assembly constituency at a public meeting, Yogi Adityanath said: “Just yesterday you must have seen that a new scam of Mahadev App has surfaced. It is said that people close to the Chhattisgarh government have defrauded lakhs of poor people of more than Rs 500 crore. This Congress government has gone two steps ahead of Lalu ji’s fodder scam and is eating cow dung.”

The UP CM said that this (Congress) government plays with faith. When the BJP government was not there in UP, people were not allowed to celebrate festivals there. They did not allow the Kanwar Yatra to be taken out. And today (under his government) four crore people participate in the Kanwar Yatra between Ghaziabad and Haridwar.

Yogi recounted how Kanwar yatra was conducted under his government DJs played amid conch, bell and gong, flowers showered on the Kanwars from a helicopter. When the intentions of the government are fair, he said right things happen. “The poor should not be helpless and criminals and mafia should not be allowed to rob their properties and rights,” he added.

Urging people to vote for BJP candidate Maniram Kashyap from Bastar assembly constituency, CM Yogi Adityanath said once a double-engine government of BJP is back in Chhattisgarh, it would end Naxalism and stop immoral acts of religious conversion. He paid tributes to District Panchayat member and District Vice President of BJP Ratan Dubey and said Naxalite elements have killed Ratan Dubey at the behest of Congress.

CM Yogi alleged an attempt to convert a girl from the village of BJP worker Ishwar Sahu who is contesting elections from Saja by luring her with Love Jihad despite her resistance. He further alleged that Ishwar’s son Bhuvaneshwar Sahu was murdered for helping the girl at the instance of Congress leaders, just.

He said the BJP would act against those who are killing its workers, the poor and the tribals in the name of Love Jihad.