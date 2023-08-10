Yogi Adityanath inaugurates Lucknow-Varanasi flight

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation General (Retd) V K Singh jointly inaugurated the direct flight to Holy city of Varanasi from Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, Lucknow on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Yogi Adityanath said, “The flight to Varanasi from Lucknow will help increase air connectivity to the Holy city of Kashi. The flight will not only help in boosting domestic tourism but also attract international tourists to Varanasi.”

He reiterated state government’s commitment to build five world-class international airports in UP. At present, there are two international airports – Lucknow and Varanasi.

CCSIA Spokesperson said, “The launch of flight to Varanasi is part of the continuous efforts of Lucknow Airport to offer seamless connectivity to the passengers travelling through the Lucknow’s ‘Gateway to Goodness’. Varanasi has become the 25th domestic destination connected with Lucknow. In addition, Lucknow Airport also connects nine international destinations.”

The daily non-stop flight from Lucknow Airport to Varanasi will depart on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays at 14:20 and reach Varanasi at 15:30 and the return leg will start at 16:05 and arrive at Lucknow at 17:00. The flight will be operated with an ATR 72-600 aircraft.

At present, CCSIA Airport manages average 17,700 passengers per day and operates 138 flights per day. In the first quarter of 2023-24, CCSIA has recorded nearly 1.55 million passenger movements.

In the last one-year, Lucknow Airport has added three airlines – Air Asia India, Akasa and Thai Air Asia, while it added new domestic destination – Mopa (North Goa) and international destination – Bangkok to the network. Meanwhile, various airlines like Indigo, Air Asia India, Akasa, Thai Air Asia have boosted their domestic and international connectivity by increasing flights to various destinations.