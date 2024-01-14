Yogi Adityanath attends 76th Army Day programme in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday participated in the 76th Army Day programme. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the event as the chief guest. Governor Anandi Ben Patel was also present on the occasion.

Soldiers displayed their skills during the event organised at the Surya Sports Complex of the Indian Army’s Central Command.

It’s worth noting that the Indian Army organised the Army Day programme outside Delhi for the second time this year. To mark the occasion, Shaurya Sandhya was organised after the parade at the Surya Sports Complex.

The event featured various forms of martial arts. Sukhoi and Kiran aircraft performed spectacular flypasts on the occasion.