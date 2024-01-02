XpoSAT exemplifies ‘whole of science’ joint effort by more than one institution: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said the New Year Satellite XpoSAT exemplifies synergised the “whole of science” joint effort of more than one institution.

Addressing the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of the “Raman Research Institute” in Bengaluru, he said the primary science payload was conceived, designed and developed by the Raman Research Institute while the launch was made by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Singh said the culture of ‘Make in India’ and being ‘Aatmanirbhar’ has been the success mantra of the Raman Research Institute (RRI) over the remarkable 75 years.

He expressed satisfaction over the close synergies between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Raman Research Institute, a long recognised academic partner in India’s space based science programme.

Singh congratulated the RRI scientists and engineers, who worked on POLIX, the very best for the recent mission. He noted that the RRI is also playing a lead partner role in satellite based quantum communications again in collaboration with ISRO.

“I am excitedly looking forward to RRI achieving major milestones in this thrust area of national interest towards securing our country’s future,” he remarked.

Outlining the launch of Chandrayan-3 and other events, the minister noted that the year 2023 was particularly significant for the country in scientific and technological achievements.

Singh recalled the great contributions of Prof. C.V. Raman, founder of the Institute, whose ground breaking discovery a century ago has now spawned applications in spectroscopy and related areas. This is the latent value of cutting-edge fundamental frontier science and technology that every developed society world-wide must learn to appreciate, he said.