Wrestlers willing to return medals to govt: Bajrang Punia

Hours after the alleged scuffle between wrestlers and Delhi Police personnel at the Jantar Mantar protest site, India’s ace grappler Bajrang Punia on Thursday said they are willing to return their medals to the government if the police continue to dishonour them.

Some of India’s top wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, are protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh accusing him of sexual harassment and demanding his arrest. Singh, the six-time MP, has denied the allegations.

Punia on Thursday alleged that drunk cops manhandled the protesting wrestlers late on Wednesday night when they wanted to bring in folding beds to the protest site. “If the honour of the medal is like this, what will we do with this medal? It is better that we lead a modest life and return the medals we have won, to the Government of India. Police do not see that he is Padma Shri. At that time they didn’t honour that award. They were drunk and mistreated wrestlers by pushing and abusing,” Punia told reporters at the Jantar Mantar protest site.

On the alleged scuffle between wrestlers and Delhi Police personnel, Pranav Tayal, DCP, Delhi Police, said, “Yesterday, AAP leader Somnath Bharti brought folding beds to the protest site in Jantar Mantar. Some supporters tried to take out the beds & this led to an altercation…5 police personnel sustained injuries during a night scuffle. On the allegations that our staff members were in a drunken state, a medical examination was conducted & no police personnel were found drunk.”

Heavy security has been deployed at the Jantar Mantar site on Thursday after a ruckus broke out late on Wednesday night between the protesting wrestlers and some police personnel.

The Delhi Police said that DCPs of all districts in Delhi have been asked to be on alert in their districts, especially in the border areas. They said that police have received inputs that a large number of people can reach Jantar Mantar where the wrestlers are protesting. Special care is to be taken on roads which go towards Central Delhi, barricades have been put up at several places, Delhi Police said.

Top wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who was present on the spot, broke down while expressing her disappointment over the situation. Phogat, a medallist for India in wrestling, accused the personnel of pushing and shoving everyone and was visibly upset by the incident.

She raised concerns over the lack of female police presence at the scene and questioned their absence.