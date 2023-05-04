Wrestlers’ protest a fight for justice: Hooda

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday appealed political parties to rise above party lines and support the wrestlers protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers.

Speaking to reporters in Rohtak, Hooda said that the wrestlers’ protest is not a political issue but a fight for justice. “Everyone should rise above party politics and support sports persons, because these players are the pride of our country,” he added.

He also condemned the late night police action against wrestlers at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Police are protectors, and if they misbehave there, then whom will the players trust, the former CM said.

“The job of the police is not to torture the victims but to provide them with justice,” the Congress leader said, adding that he would once again visit the Jantar Mantar and meet the players as pictures from the protest site are disturbing and two players have suffered head injuries.

Responding to a question regarding Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s public dialogue programmes, Hooda said that communication with the public should be a continuous process.

“The BJP-JJP government has remembered the public after nine years but it is too late for the alliance government. The people have made up their minds to throw him out of power. The coming government in the state will be of the Congress,” he added.