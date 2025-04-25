Worshippers in UP burnt Pak flag after Juma prayers

Muslims in several parts of Uttar Pradesh held protest demonstration after Juma (Friday congregation) in protest against the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir.

A large number of protestors with black badge tied to their arms as a mark of protest took part in the demonstrations, raising slogans against Pakistan and burning the national flag of the neighbouring country, holding it directly responsible for the heinous act.

In all the mosques, worshippers prayed for the end of terrorism and prevalence of peace all over the country including Kashmir. They also called for mutual love and unity to thwart sinister designs of Pakistan.

The demonstrations were concluded with a two-minute silence for the victims of the terror attack and a call to declare Pakistan and Israel terrorist countries.

In Lucknow, protests were held at Bara Imambara and other mosques after the Friday prayers.

Maulana Syed Kalbe Jawad Naqvi, General Secretary of Majlisa Ulama-e-Hind, while leading the protest after the Juma prayers at Asifi Mosque in Bada Imambara, dubbed Pakistan as sinistan (land of sin). He said the kind of statements that have come from Pakistan shows that they want to create a divide between Hindus and Muslims.

“We have to strengthen love and unity to thwart this conspiracy,” he said, adding that all the people who want to spread hatred between Hindus and Muslims are agents of Pakistan.

He said the time has come to merge countries separated from India. The terrorists who kill innocent are not Muslim, but the Kashmiri youths who saved tourists.

Raising questions over the security in Pahalgam, he said some radicals were celebrating the killing of women and children in Gaza. They have to understand that the pain of death is equal to everyone.

He demanded that Pakistan and Israel shouls be declared terrorist countries.