Working towards development of 2 lakh km National Highway Network by 2025, says Nitin Gadkari

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said that the central government is working to develop a national highways network of 2 lakh kilometres by 2025.

“Government is working towards the development of a national highway network of 2 lakh kilometres by 2025. We are developing 22 greenfield access control expressways to reduce travel time,” said Gadkari while speaking on the role of infrastructure development for realizing India’s 5 trillion dollar economy goal “Apart from cutting down travel time and fuel cost, fast track highways also helps in the economic development of the region.

Our priority is to bring down the cost of logistics to 10 per cent from the current 14-16 per cent of GDP. It is 8-10 per cent in China and 12 per cent in European countries. If we bring this down to 10-12 per cent in India, we can compete well in the international market,” he added as he explained the Union government’s vision for the promotion of integrated infrastructure under PM Modi’s Gati-Shakti National plan.

The multi-modal connectivity will provide integrated and seamless connectivity for the movement of people, goods, and services from one mode of transport to another. It will facilitate the last mile connectivity of infrastructure and also reduce travel time for people.

Nitin Gadkari made the following comments while addressing an event via video conferencing at Vridhi organised by IIM Vishskhaptnam.