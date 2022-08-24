Centre is taking credit for the work done by the state: Nitish

As Nitish Kumar-led government won the motion of confidence by voice vote on Wednesday, the JD(U) supremo said that the Central government is taking credit for state government schemes.

In a scathing attack on BJP, he alleged that ‘Har Ghar Jal’ was a state government’s scheme for which the Centre is taking credit.

“The scheme for roads in rural areas was launched under Atal Bihari Vajpayee govt. You are kids, please learn. This govt at the centre does not deserve credit for this,” he said.

Whereas Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav cited a cricketing analogy on BJP. Yadav said BJP puts forward central agencies against Opposition leaders in the states where it does not have the edge.

Mocking at BJP, Tejashwi called the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax Department (IT) the three “jamai” (son-in-laws) of the ruling party at the Centre.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) carried out raids at a Gurugram mall owned by Tejashwi Yadav and his associates.

Pertinent to mention, the CBI is probing the land-for-job scam in Bihar and conducted raids at 25 different places reportedly, which allegedly took place during the tenure of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav as chief minister.

Speaking at the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Yadav said, “When BJP fears or loses in the state, it puts ahead its three jamais, CBI, ED and IT… When I go to foreign countries, BJP issues lookout notices against me and when fraudsters like Nirav Modi run away, they do not do anything.”

“A narrative, an agenda is being created. If you join hands with the BJP, then you are Harishchandra. Else you are a criminal, a rapist, and the ED and the CBI will be set after you,” he said.

The Bihar CM said he has no personal ambition but wants to work for Bihar on the allegation of his ambition to become the Prime Minister. He further added ‘Leaders like Vajpayee, Advani treated me with respect. He said he snapped ties with BJP in 2013 in protest against them being sidelined.

Nitish also added, “In 2017, when I demanded central status for Patna University, no one paid attention to it. Now you (Central govt) will do the same to advertise your work. They have control over social media & Press. Everyone is discussing only Centre’s work.”

Meanwhile, the raids are underway at different places in Delhi, Haryana’s Gurugram and Bihar’s Patna, Katihar and Madhubani.

The RJD has also questioned the timing of the raids on the day when the newly formed Bihar government faces a trust vote on the floor of the Vidhan Sabha. Manoj Jha, RJD MP said the raids were done to intimidate the party’s legislators.

“It is being done intentionally. There is no meaning to it. They are doing it thinking that out of fear, MLAs will come in their favour,” said Sunil Singh, RJD MLC and Chairman of Bihar state co-operative marketing union ltd(BISCOMAUN) whose house was raided on Wednesday.

This May, the CBI filed an FIR in the “land for railway job” case and named Lalu Yadav, his wife and daughters among several others as accused in the case. CBI conducted searches at 17 locations belonging to Lalu Yadav and his family members in Delhi and Bihar in May.

The CBI had in July arrested Bhola Yadav, who used to be the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Lalu Prasad Yadav when he was railway minister, in the alleged land-for-job case.

Meanwhile, during the floor test Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led government won the motion of confidence by voice vote in the Bihar Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

Notably, BJP’s Vijay Kumar Sinha today resigned as the Speaker of the Bihar Assembly ahead of a floor test to prove the majority of the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ alliance government led by the chief minister Nitish Kumar.

(With Inputs from ANI)