Work 25 years to redeem what country lost in 100 years of slavery: PM Modi

Launching the ‘Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav se Swarnim Bharat Ke Ore’ ceremony and flagging off seven initiatives of Brahma Kumaris on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi exhorted people to work in the coming 25 years to redeem what the country lost in the hundreds of years of slavery.

“The coming 25 years are the period of utmost hard work, sacrifice, and ‘tapasya’. This period of 25 years is for getting back what our society has lost in hundreds of years of slavery,” Prime Minister Modi said addressing the gathering virtually.

Modi called for lighting ‘lamp of duty’ in the heart of every citizen for taking the country to new heights.

“All of us have to light a lamp in the heart of every citizen of the country – the lamp of duty. Together, we will take the country forward on the path of duty, then the evils prevailing in the society will be removed and the country will reach new heights,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi said as India celebrate the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ , “it is also our responsibility that the world should know India properly.” He said the country was witness to the emergence of India “whose thinking and approach are innovative and whose decisions are progressive”.

The Prime Minister said Amrit Kaal was not for sleeping and dreaming but a time for fulfilling resolutions. He said India is building a society free from discrimination and based on equality and social justice.

“Today we are creating a system in which there is no place for discrimination, we are building a society that stands firmly on the foundation of equality and social justice…When the world was in deep darkness and caught in the old thinking about women, India used to worship women as Maatru Shakti and Goddess…Amrit Kaal is not for dreaming while sleeping, but for deliberate fulfilling of our resolutions,” the Prime Minister further said.