Women’s empowerment essential to developed India by 2047: President

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday interacted with members of Self Help Groups (SHGs) at Baljek Airport, Tura, Meghalaya and virtually laid the foundation stone for the new Integrated Administration Complex, Tura.

Addressing a gathering, she said that empowerment of women in social, economic, political and spiritual spheres is essential for the country to realise its vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

She said India’s women are making a mark and paving the way for other women in every field whether it is defence, science and technology, sports, education, entrepreneurship, agriculture, or any other field. They just need some words and small actions of encouragement, a pat on the back, she said.

“I have met and interacted with many SHGs of women. During these interactions, I have noted that they all are happier and more satisfied in their lives after they started earning and contributing economically to their families,” she said.

The President said the idea of women-led-development can be implemented only when women get the freedom to make their choices. With economic independence, this has become a reality to some extent. Economic self-reliance brings a greater self-confidence in women.

The President said that the Government is making every possible effort to ensure that women contribute actively and in large numbers in the socio-economic development of the country. Several steps have been taken to improve women’s participation in the work-force.

The Government has not only taken several steps for the social and economic development of women, but also major steps towards ensuring their political participation. The ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Act’ has provisions to reserve one-third seats for women in the Lok Sabha and Legislative Assemblies, she said.

However, there is still a long way to go in the direction of women empowerment. She urged people to start recognizing the value and qualities of the women around them and support them.

The President urged members of the SHGs to keep moving ahead and also hold hands of other women to take them forward. She said that this is not their journey alone but that of a large number of women in the country who are yet to explore opportunities that lay beyond the four walls of their homes. They must become an inspiration for other women of their region and the nation.