Women’s Reservation Bill clears Rajya Sabha, set to become law after President’s signature

The Women’s Reservation Bill, that seeks to grant 33 per cent quota to women in Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies, was Thursday cleared by Rajya Sabha. The bill was passed by the upper house unanimously and there were no abstentions or negative voting.

The Bill will now become law become law after President Droupadi Murmu’s signature. However, it will not be implemented immediately as 33 per cent reservation to women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies can be granted only after the delimitation exercise.

The delimitation exercise, which involves redrawing of constituencies, will happen after the Census. While there were speculations that the provisions of the bill may not be implemented before 2027, Union Home Minister Amit Shah told Lok Sabha that the Census and delimitation exercise will begin as soon as the 2024 general elections are over.

Earlier in the day, the Bill named Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam 2023 was presented in the Rajya Sabha. During the debate on the Bill, BJP president and MP JP Nadda said that while several governments tried to pass the Bill, it was PM Modi who gave the women’s quota decisive turn.

The BJP chief said that the 21st century belongs to women and Indian women are playing the lead role in all the fields – be it science, military, education or economy.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha. During the discussion, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi said that passing of the Women’s Quota Bill will fulfill her late husband and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s dream.

She, however, questioned the delay in its implementation and demanded its provisions come into effect immediately.