Woman techie brunt alive by friend who underwent sex-reassignment to marry her

In a shocking case, a software engineer was burnt alive by her classmate who had reportedly undergone a sex reassignment surgery to marry her. The horrific incident took place on Saturday, on the eve of her 26th birthday, in Thalambur near Kelambakkam, Chennai’s southern outskirts.

The Police have arrested the accused Vetrimaran, who identified as Pandi Murugeshwari before undergoing sex-change, for the alleged murder.

According to reports, accused Vetrimaran and victim Nandhini studied together in a Madurai girls school. During that time, the accused developed feeling for her and he decided to undergo a sex-change surgery to marry her.

Advertisement

When he approached Nandhini after undergoing the procedure, she refused her proposal. However, he remained in her contact.

On Saturday, Vetrimaran called Nandini and asked to spend some time with him to which she agreed. The two then reportedly went to an orphanage near Tambaram where the accused made a donation.

He also took her to shopping and bought her some new clothes. After that, he took her to a deserted place and chained her hands and legs.

He later slit her neck and arms with a blade before pouring petrol on her and setting on fire.

After some time, people of the area noticed Nandhini and informed the police. When police reached there, Nandhini, who was still alive, gave them Vetrimaran’s phone number.

The police called him to the crime scene, he reached there and told them that she is a friend. He also reportedly helped the police to took her to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to injuries.

However, after reaching the hospital, Vetrimaran fled from there and went missing. The police got suspicious and tracked him down on Sunday.