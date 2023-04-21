Woman shot at inside Delhi court complex, accused nabbed

A woman was shot at inside Saket court complex in Delhi on Friday morning at around 10:30 am. Soon after the incident, the victim, in her 40s, was rushed to a nearby hospital. She was identified as M Radha and her condition is said to be stable.

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested the accused, who allegedly shot at the woman in Delhi’s Saket Court premises on Friday morning, from neighbouring Faridabad in Haryana, said the official sources.

According to sources in the police, the attacker, who was wearing lawyer’s attire, has been identified as Kameshwar Kumar Singh, a suspended lawyer.

“She (the victim) received two bullets in her abdomen and one in her hand and was taken to Max Saket Hospital. She is in a stable condition,” said Chandan Chowdhary, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

“The accused lawyer, who has been identified instantly, was debarred by the bar council. He had a cheating case against the victim and hearing was scheduled today in Saket court,” said the DCP.

According to an eyewitness, Ranjeet Singh Dalal, a total of 4-5 rounds were fired from point blank range. Soon after committing the crime, the accused escaped through the court canteen’s back entry.

“Further investigation is going on,” said the DCP.

This is not the first time that such an incident has occurred at a court in Delhi. Questions are being raised on the security checks inside the courts. How the man could enter the court premises with a weapon despite metal detectors installed at the entrance and frisking by the security officials.

The accused identified as Kameshwar Kumar Singh had lodged an FIR against the victim and an advocate, Rajendra Jha, for defrauding and grossly cheating him of Rs 25 lakh in November last year under sections 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 120 B (criminal conspiracy), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Saket police station in South Delhi.

According to the FIR accessed by a news agency, Jha, along with Radha, hatched a criminal conspiracy in order to “cheat, defraud, embezzle at large scope to the public at large”.

“Jha showed me a very good plan of investment of money in which money was paid at a very high rate of interest, i.e., @ 20-40 per cent per month. He along with Radha are in collusion with each other and have induced so many persons and cheated them at large scale,” reads the FIR.

“Jha and Radha have only paid me Rs 3,00,000 through the RTGS facility and no further money was paid to me thereafter. They have grossly violated the terms and conditions of my investment,” read the FIR.

“Both the persons have hatched a conspiracy against me, defrauded me heavily and grossly cheated me in a sum of Rs 25 lakhs along with interest @ 20 per cent per month thereon,” the FIR added.

According to the police, a hearing in the matter was listed this day in Saket Court.

A video of the incident is doing rounds on social media in which Singh can be seen running after the woman who is screaming before suddenly opening fire at her while several people, including lawyers, can be seen standing by.

As per eyewitness accounts, the accused lawyer fired a total of 4-5 rounds before fleeing from the scene and escaping through the court canteen’s back entry.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday blamed the law and order situation in the National Capital for the incident. “The law and order situation in Delhi has completely deteriorated. Instead of creating obstacles in the work of others and engaging in dirty politics on every issue, everyone should focus on their own work. And if they cannot manage, they should resign so that someone else can do it. The safety of people cannot be left to chance,” he tweeted in Hindi.

In the wake of the shooting incident, lawyers have also raised concern over security at court complexes across the National Capital.

In a statement, advocate Vineet Jindal, general secretary of the North Delhi Lawyer’s Association, said security lapse in district courts is of grave concern for litigants and advocates.

“The Delhi High Court also took note of the security lapse in the past and had issued directions to the Delhi police, but there has been no change in the security scenario. Delhi courts need a delegated security unit with updated gadgets, only then we can ensure the security at court complexes,” said Jindal.

“It is imperative that judges, advocates, and litigants have complete confidence in their safety during the judicial process and that their security is guaranteed. The recurring incidents of gunfire in Delhi courts are alarming for everyone involved, including the litigants, advocates, and judges”.

“Such life-threatening events are also having a detrimental effect on the judicial system,” he added.