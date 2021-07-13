In a huge embarrassment to Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, a woman revealed that someone cut her gold locket which she was wearing in her neck during the security check before entering the Junta Durbar.

The chief minister resumed his weekly interaction with the people after five years when coming to know that the people’s problems were going unattended despite their best efforts. Everyone at the Junta Durbar was shocked and embarrassed when the hapless woman narrated about her harrowing tale of robbing off her gold locket~ a ‘Jitiya’ which the Hindu women wear in her neck wishing for long life of their children~ during the course of frisking before entering the Junta Durbar.

The chief minister especially couldn’t believe it. “Someone cut my Jitiya (gold locket). Please see the beads are still there but the gold locket is missing. Someone has cut only now, apparently during my frisking,” the woman complainant told the chief minister who looked dazed and amazed.

She added that someone cut her locket from behind, pointing her fingers at some three female security guards who were conducting her body searches at the gate before she could be allowed to attend the Junta Durbar.

Acting on her complaint, the chief minister asked the security staff on duty to look into her complaint. A staff member sought to convince the chief minister that she might have lost the locket after the thread broke and also suggested the woman to rush to the spot and search for it.

As per the report, the woman, a resident of Bakhtiyarpur block in Patna district, had reached the Junta Durbar to seek a job on compassionate ground. She alleged she was being harassed for being a female.

The chief minister asked the concerned department to look into her problem. The main opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) was very quick to react to the incident. “The law and order situation in Bihar is so alarming and the morale of the criminals is so high that the chain of a woman complainant is being cut right in the Junta Durbar of the chief minister,” alleged RJD today.

The chief minister faced further anxious moments when another complainanta male-attending his Junta Durbar claimed that he had symptoms of black fungus, leaving the officials in a tizzy.

The chief minister hurriedly directed the officials to take the man to the health department and he personally asked the officials to look after him and provide proper treatment if he has black fungus.

Black fungus or Mucormycosis is a fungal infection leading to prolonged morbidity and even mortality among Covid patients. The chief minister started holding Junta Durbar at his official residence in 2006, soon after coming to power. He discontinued it in 2016.