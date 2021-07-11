A 40-year-old woman and her husband have lodged a complaint with the police at Kannur district in Kerala that she was tortured and raped by an unidentified gang at Palani in Tamil Nadu. The alleged incident happened on June 20, according to the Kerala police.

The woman and her husband are from Tamil Nadu but were staying in the Kannur district for job purposes.

According to the woman’s husband, the couple were on a pilgrimage to the famous hill shrine of Palani in Tamil Nadu and when her husband had gone to buy food, the woman was forcibly taken to a nearby lodge, detained, and raped by an unidentified gang including the manager of the lodge.

The husband said that when he reached the lodge, he was assaulted by the gang including the manager. The couple also complained that she was brutally tortured and even attacked with beer bottles in her private parts.

Thalassery Dy SP, Moosa Vallikadan, who is the investigating officer in the case told IANS, “I have gone through the medical report at the Government Medical College, Kannur, but on the basis of that, there are no injuries as claimed by the woman. As the alleged incident had taken place on June 20, according to the complainants, the wounds could have healed also.”

The police officer also said, ” We are investigating the case. They told us that they had complained to the Palani police and this family is from Tamil Nadu and staying in Kannur district for work purposes.”

Police officials also said that the woman is recuperating at the Government medical college hospital and would soon speak to her and track down the assaulters.