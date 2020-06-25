India’s COVID-19 tally reached 4,73,105 on Thursday, which includes 1,86,514 active cases and 271696 recovered cases. With more than 400 deaths recorded in 24 hours the death toll due to the virus has reached 14,894.

Over 16,000 new coronavirus patients were reported inin India in 24 hours.

On Wednesday Delhi surpassed Mumbai to become the city with the highest coronavirus cases in the country. The development comes after an increase in testing in the capital. A third of the capital’s 70,390 cases have been recorded in the past week. Delhi has tested over 4.2 lakh people using the RT-PCR as well as rapid antigen testing kits. The number of hospital beds has also increased in the past two weeks, from 8,800 on June 10 to 13,400 on Tuesday.

Globally, 9,408,757 people have been infected with the virus while 4,82,184 people have died due to it, according to Johns Hopkins University tracker.

The World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned on Wednesday that the world faces a shortage of oxygen concentrators as coronavirus infections climb by about 1 million per week, and look set to reach 10 million by the end of this week. “Many countries are now experiencing difficulties obtaining oxygen concentrators,” WHO Ghebreyesus told a news conference. “Demand is currently outstripping supply.”