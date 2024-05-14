With MP voting over, state BJP leaders to campaign in other states

With the Lok Sabha polls complete on all 29 seats of Madhya Pradesh on 13 May, top BJP leaders of the state are now touring other states to carry out campaigning for party candidates there for the remaining three phases of the general elections.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav and state BJP Chief Vishnu Dutt Sharma are scheduled to hold a joint public rally at Charkhari in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. The duo would travel to Mahoba first. From there, they would go to Charkhari under the Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency and address a poll rally.

After that, CM Yadav is scheduled to carry out campaigning in New Delhi too. He will hold a road show in the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat today evening.

Similarly, former MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan is also scheduled to carry out campaigning at the North-East Delhi and New Delhi Lok Sabha seats today.

Chouhan would address a women’s convention in support of BJP candidate Manoj Tiwari from the North-East Delhi seat. After that he would attend a Dalit meet.

Later, Mr Chouhan is scheduled to address a poll rally in support of BJP candidate Bansuri Swaraj.