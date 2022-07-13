Will stage a massive protest over hiked power charges: BJP to Kejriwal

On Wednesday, BJP national spokesperson Sardar R.P. Singh lashes out at Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP over increased power charges, as Power Purchase Adjustment Charges (PPAC) in Delhi have increased by 4%. BJP spokesperson said the increased power charges surely put an additional burden on residents of Delhi and demanded immediate withdrawal of the deal, which will increase power usage costs.

Sardar R.P. Singh alleged that if AAP had lost the Rajinder Nagar Assembly by-poll last month, Kejriwal would not have dared to increase the charges. APP government has fooled everyone by looting Rs 37,127 crore with power discoms in the name of fixed charges, pension charges, and electricity charges in Delhi.

“Thanks to the voters of Rajinder Nagar, from next month the minimum monthly power bill will be increased by Rs 250. If he had lost the Rajinder Nagar, Kejriwal would not have dared to increase the power charges,” Singh said.

If the Delhi government does not take back new charges regulation on power consumption. Delhi BJP unit will stage a massive protest at the chief minister’s residency, demanding to withdraw of a hike in power charges, Singh said.

Ramesh Bidhuri, BJP Lok Sabha member from South Delhi, said that while farmers across the country get electricity at low or free of cost, in Delhi, they are forced to buy electricity at commercial rates.

“The rates, which are levied in the name of energy, distribution, purchase, and fixed charges in the bill, affect the people. The Kejriwal government increased the rate by six percent through backdoors, it will pass up to 12 percent to the consumers,” Bidhuri said, demanding that the hike in electricity rates should be withdrawn immediately.