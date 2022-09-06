Will Sachin Pilot’s huge 45th birthday bash cut ice with AICC?

Will Sachin Pilot’s mega birthday celebration on Tuesday in Civil Lines cut ice with the AICC so as to listen to the demand of his supporters to make him chief minister of Rajasthan replacing the incumbent CM, Ashok Gehlot?

Pilot, a youth icon, showed his ‘political strength’ to the Congress High Command and Gehlot, who lives near his bungalow with thousands of his well wishers, party workers, two dozen MLAs including ministers thronging Civil Lines Road to take a glimpse and waive to their leader who celebrated his 45th Birthday here.

Pilot’s birthday falls on September 7, but since Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo padyatra is scheduled to begin tomorrow he celebrated his natal date a day in advance. Wishing him Happy Birthday, three full page advertisements carrying pictures of Mrs Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ajay Makan, Ashok Gehlot, Venugopal and a number of MLAs and Ministers of his choice appeared in many Hindi newspapers.

While passing through the chief minister’s residence, close to Pilot’s bungalow at Civil Lines and Raj Bhawan, a huge crowd of Sachin supporters were guessing with their fingers crossed over whether Ashok Gehlot would be taken by the AICC as party president and/or Sachin Pilot be given the ‘satta ki kamaan’ (command of power) in the state in near future for remaining 14/15 months.

Sachin Pilot’s supporters, MLA Ved Prakash Solanki and the Scheduled Caste Commission president Khiladi Lal Bairwa, are now openly raising the demand for the chief ministership for Pilot. Other MLAs, who are in his support, are also pressing for this demand through gestures. In yesterday’s gathering at Dausa district, Solanki said, “It was not because of my speaking alone. But Sachin Pilot is liked by people of 36 communities and young friends.”

“East Rajasthan has a maximum participation in the government as MLAs. Western Rajasthan/Marwar has been given a number of CMs including Gehlot. Give Sachin Pilot a chance now,” Bairwa contended.

Most of the important places in the state capital and all district headquarters were adorned by placards, posters, hoardings and banners wishing Pilot Happy Birthday. Today’s newspapers in Jaipur carried one to two full display pages of birthday greetings by his supporters. The supporters were carrying his printed cutout in their hands raising slogans of “Sachin Zindabad”, and even his father late Rajesh Pilot was remembered in their slogans. Over 40,000 followers have put #sachinsangrajasthan and #sachinpilot on in their tweets.

Generally, Sachin would begin his birthday with prayers at temples in the Pink City, and give a small speech to the public, and a byte to the media. But today, he spent the entire day standing beside a podium set up near the main gate of his official bungalow shaking hands, waving hands and receiving flower bouquets from visitors who were queued around the civil lines roads and inside open area in the bungalow.

Pilot’s Twitter account was also filled with greetings and best wishes