Will rise like a phoenix to serve my people: Chouhan on ‘Mama ka Shraddh’ meme

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan equated himself to the mythical phoenix bird and asserted that he will rise from the ashes to serve the people.

He made the comments during an election rally on Wednesday in response to a meme “Mama ka Shraddh” directed at him on social media. Chouhan is often referred to as ‘mama’.

With the assembly polls slated for November 17, the BJP had announced Chouhan’s candidature from his Budhni constituency. The meme said this announcement was made during the Pitru Paksha period–a 16 day lunar period in the Hindu calendar when people pay homage to their ancestors (Pitrs), especially through food offerings.

The post was shared from a handle titled “With Congress”.

Chouhan said the Congress is “scared of mama” and obsessively think about him day and night. He averred that now some are even wishing for his death.

“But, I am Shivraj. Even if I die, I will rise again from the ashes like the phoenix just to serve the people of Madhya Pradesh,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Congress denied having any connection with the social media post and handle.

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath wished a long life for Chouhan and suggested him to take legal action in the matter.

Nath, nonetheless, said such a post might have been shared by some BJP people who are averse to the chief minister.