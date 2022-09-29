Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday announced that he will not contest election for Congress president.

Gehlot on Thursday reached 10 Janpath in New Delhi to meet Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi ahead of the party presidential election.

His remarks came after the veteran leader met with party’s interim chief Sonia Gandhi at her residence at 10 Janpath in the national capital.

“I met Rahul Gandhi in Kochi and requested him to fight the polls (for Congress President). When he didn’t accept, I said I’ll contest but now with that incident (political crisis in Rajasthan), I have decided not to contest the elections,” CM Gehlot said.

He also apologised for the ruckus in Rajasthan triggered by his loyalists over a possible leadership change in the state after Gehlot was set to file his nomination papers for the Congress chief polls.

Gehlot had emerged as the top contender for the post of Congress president, reached Jodhpur House in Delhi.

“I talked with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. Whatever happened two days ago shocked us. It gave a message that all of it happened as I wanted to be CM. I apologised to her,” said CM Gehlot addressing the media persons after meeting Sonia Gandhi.

Further in his address to the media persons, Gehlot said that he won’t contest the elections in this atmosphere. “I won’t contest these elections in this atmosphere, with moral responsibility,” Gehlot said.

On being asked if he will remain Rajasthan CM, Gehlot said, “I won’t decide that, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi will decide that.”

“One-line resolution is our tradition. Unfortunately, a situation arose that resolution wasn’t passed. It was my moral responsibility (to pass the resolution), but despite being a CM I couldn’t get it passed,” he added.

He also got together a two-three page document alongwith him about the political developments in the desert state till now in which he said that he is hurt.

The Sonia-Gehlot meeting holds significance as it is expected to clear the air about the situation in Rajasthan and on the Congress presidential post.

Earlier in the day, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi met party leader K C Venugopal while Mukul Wasnik met Gehlot in Jodhpur House.

(With inputs from ANI)