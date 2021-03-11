Injured West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday vowed to get back to canvassing for the upcoming Assembly elections within the next couple of days.

Releasing a video clip from her hospital bed at SSKM where she was rushed to late Wednesday, the Trinamool Congress supremo said: “I received injuries in my leg and ligaments. Hopefully I will be discharged in a couple of days. There will be problems in my leg but I shall not cancel any of my political programmes. I will take part in the campaigns on a wheelchair, if necessary”.

She also appealed to all her party workers and supporters to maintain discipline and peace across the state. “I urge everyone not to indulge in any action that will disrupt normal life,” he added.

Banerjee hoped that she would be able to get back to her work in the next two-three days. “I will manage it. I will not waste any of my scheduled meetings,” she promised.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Bengal unit on Thursday demanded a high-level probe into the incident in which Banerjee had received leg injuries on Wednesday evening.

A delegation led by BJP leader Sabyasachi Dutta and Shisir Bajoria went to the office of the Election Commission (EC) and demanded release of the original footage of the incident and the place of occurrence.

“We demand the immediate release of the video footage of the incident. If that is not done the EC will be held responsible for the entire security lapse. If the chief minster of the state is not secure then what about the security of common voters in Bengal during the elections,” said Dutta, praying for the Trinamool chief’s speedy recovery.

Purba Medinipur’s District Magistrate Vibhu Guel, police superintendent Praveen Prakash and the state’s deputy inspector general of police (DIG-Midnapore range) Kunal Agarwal on Thursday visited the spot near Birulia Anchal. They also spoke to locals and recorded the eyewitness’ versions.