Will change my name if evidence of my involvement in paper leak is found: Dotasra dares ED

Rajasthan Congress Chief Govind Singh Dotasra, whose residence was raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials, has claimed that the raids were part of a BJP conspiracy to malign the image of Congress leaders ahead of the November 25 assembly elections. Addressing a gathering in Rajasthan’s Sikar, Dotasra said that he will change his name if evidence of his involvement in the alleged paper leak scam case is found.

“They (BJP) want to finish democracy in the country. They want to malign the image of Congress leaders. I want to say if anyone can find evidence that I am involved in the paper leak or any other scam, then you can change my name…” Dotasara, surrounded by his supporters, declared.

The Congress leader further clarified that he has nothing to do with the paper leak or the Kalam coaching, whose name has cropped up in the alleged scam.

“We want to clarify that we neither have any connection with the paper leak nor Kalam coaching. We will go in front of the public, whatever decision the public takes, we will accept it,” the Congress said.

“They want to waste our time and put pressure on us by scaring us. We are not afraid. We have not committed any mistake, there is no corruption. We will fully cooperate in the ED investigation and will provide all types of information…” he added.

Earlier in the day, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out searches at the properties of Dotasra and the party’s candidate for the Mahua Assembly seat Omprakash Hudla as part of a money laundering inquiry into an alleged examination paper leak case in the poll-bound state.

The premises of Dotasra, a former Minister for School Education, in Sikar and Jaipur, apart from party candidate from Mahua seat in Dausa, Omprakash Hudla, and some others were searched.

Besides, the ED also summoned Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav Gehlot in connection with a foreign exchange violation case.