Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday has said in a tweet that he will address the nation at 6 pm.

However, PM has not shared the subject which he is planning to discuss with the nation at his address.

“Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 pm this evening,” PM Modi wrote, urging citizens to tune in.

Many speculated that his address could be on the coronavirus situation on the verge of festivals across the country.

आज शाम 6 बजे राष्ट्र के नाम संदेश दूंगा। आप जरूर जुड़ें। Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 PM this evening. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 20, 2020

India has recorded its lowest single-day spike with 46,790 new coronavirus cases in for the first time in nearly three months, according to the Ministry of Health.

India’s coronavirus case tally stands at 75,97,063, with 7,48,538 active Covid-19 cases. The active cases in the country which comprise 9.85 per cent of the total caseload. The number of active cases remained below eight lakh for the fourth consecutive day in the country.

In the last 24 hours, the country has recorded 69,720 recoveries taking the total recoveries to 67,33,328. The recovery rate now stands at 88.63 per cent.

India, which remains the second-worst Covid hit nation in the world, has recorded 587 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the death toll now stands at 1,15,197 and fatality rate of the country stands at 1.52 per cent.

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal have reported the maximum cases in the last 24 hours. These states together account for almost half of all the new cases of coronavirus in the country.