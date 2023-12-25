Will attend consecration ceremony at Ayodhya if invited: UP Congress chief

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai said on Monday that he would attend the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram in Ayodhya on January 22 if invited.

He said if they are called for the inauguration of Lord Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya, they would definitely go, because Shri Ram belongs to everyone even though some make him a part of politics.

The UP Congress president made this comment during his UP Jodo Yatra, which reached Amroha from Saharanpur on Monday.

Advertisement

On Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam’s statement that politics is not possible without Ram, the state Congress president said, “We ourselves come from Kashi and Har Har Mahadev is present everywhere.”

As for the derogatory comments on Sanatan Samaj by SP Swami Prasad Maurya, Rai said the Samajwadi Party should take action against him.

Describing the Congress as a well-wisher of farmers, he said there was nothing in BJP’s manifesto except lies.

Rai said every class including farmers, laborers, traders are facing trouble under the BJP government. The youth in the country are not getting employment. Unemployment and inflation are increasing and BJP is failing on every front.