Nikita Kaul, wife of Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal, who sacrificed his life in the Pulwama attack in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019, has donned the olive green to continue the legacy of her husband.

On Saturday, Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Y.K. Joshi pipped the stars on her shoulders. She had passed out of the Officers Training Academy on May 26, this year. On Saturday she was formally commissioned into the Indian Army. She will be joining the force as Lieutenant.

Udhampur-based Defence PRO said in a tweet, “#MajVibhutiShankarDhoundiyal, made the Supreme Sacrifice at #Pulwama in 2019, was awarded SC (P). Today his wife @Nitikakaul dons #IndianArmy uniform; paying him a befitting tribute. A proud moment for her as Lt Gen Y K Joshi, #ArmyCdrNC himself pips the Stars on her shoulders!”.

In 2019, Major Dhoundiyal posted with 55 Rashtriya Rifles, sacrificed his life in the Pulwama attack. He was killed during a gun battle with Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists just days after a car bomb attack in Pulwama killed 40 paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force personnel.

Major Dhoundiyal was married for just nine months before his demise. Thereafter Nikita Kaul made the inspiring decision to join the Indian Army leaving her corporate job.

Just six months after her husband’s death, Nikita filled the Short Service Commission (SSC) form. She cleared the exam and the Services Selection Board (SSB) interview as well. She went at Officers Training Academy (OTA) at Chennai for her training.

Back then she had stated, “I took my own time to recover from the major loss and the decision to sit for the Short Service Commission examination happened gradually. Just filling the form in September last year was a big decision. But I had decided that I want to walk on a similar path like my husband.”