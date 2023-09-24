Why Opposition named its alliance INDIA – a Rahul Gandhi explanation

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday explained why the Opposition’s alliance was named INDIA – an acronym for the Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance. Speaking at an event in national capital Delhi, the Congress MP said that the Opposition is fighting the “Indian state” to defend the India of India.

“We are not fighting now a political party, we are fighting the Indian state and we are fighting to defend the idea of India. And that is why we have given our name INDIA,” Gandhi said.

As many as 28 opposition parties, including the principal Opposition Congress, have come together to form an alliance against the BJP-led NDA to fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together “as far as possible”.

‘Financial Attack on Opposition’

The Congress leader also alleged a “financial attack” on the Opposition parties saying that businesses in the country are afraid of providing financial support to them.

“Go and ask any businessman in India what happens to them if they support an opposition party. If they were to write a cheque for any opposition party, ask them what happens to them. So we are facing a financial attack, a media attack and we’re doing pretty well…” he said.

The Congress leader also termed the Ramesh Bidhuri incident BJP’s attempt to distract the country from the Caste census. BJP’s South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri triggered a massive political row after he abused BSP MP Danish Ali in the Lok Sabha during the special session of Parliament.

“What you’re seeing today, Bidhuri, and then suddenly this Nishikant Dubey, this is all the BJP trying to distract from the idea of the Caste census…” he said.

Rahul Gandhi also termed Modi government’s One Nation One Election push and India vs Bharat row another distraction strategies of the ruling.