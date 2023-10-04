Why buses full of protesters when a financial commissioner could have done a much better job: BJP Gen Secy Chugh questions TMC’s agitation

“I could not understand why the entire Trinamool Congress delegation came to provide the financial details of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act 2005 or MGNREGA when the financial commissioner of the state could have done the same job without much brouhaha.

“The central government issued various reminders asking them to share the financial details of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act 2005 or MGNREGA. Instead of a financial commissioner, they chose to send buses full of innocent people to stage a dharna at the Jantar Mantar,” said National General Secretary of Bharatiya Janta Party Tarun Chugh. Chugh was reacting to Tuesday’s protest rally by the Trinamool

Congress(TMC).

Trinamool called a rally with the MGNREGA workers also participating to register their protest before the central government for non-clearance of dues. The party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had come along with the complete set of papers and log sheets to share with authorities concerned with the details of MNREGA. The party general secretary along with party workers walked down from Jantar Mantar to Krishi Bhawan. The Trinamool leader went to meet the Minister of State (MOS) for Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Joyti to hand over the documents showing the number of people employed so that the dues could be cleared.

Chugh further added, “There is a process to clear doubts or queries.

They should have contacted the respective department and clarified all the queries raised. It is not that the dues were blocked in a day. They should have chosen the administrative route.”

The Trinamool leadership, however, could not meet with the minister concerned yesterday. The TMC leaders were court-arrested by the Delhi Police from Krishi Bhawan and then taken to Kingsway Camp. The leaders were released late at night.

Meanwhile, the All India Trinamool Congress tweeted from its official handle challenging the Central Ministry: “Sorry MoS@SadhviNiranjan, but

your words are getting drowned out by the deafening noise of your incessant lying.”

Advertisement

The tweet further goes: “First, you rescheduled our meeting to indulge in a clandestine rendezvous with LoP @SuvenduWB. When our delegation arrived at Krishi Bhawan at the rescheduled time, you meticulously vetted all the names before begrudgingly granting us entry. Then, you needlessly made us wait for over 2 hours before quietly slipping away through the back door. If that wasn’t enough, you unleashed the Delhi Police on our delegation and even the victims and the deprived beneficiaries who were heckled, abused, assaulted, and manhandled. That you have the audacity to go on record spinning more lies just goes to show your complete lack of conscience and remorse! “

Chugh says that there was always an opportunity to explain and solve the issues instead of holding a rally. It is not that no one wants to hear them.