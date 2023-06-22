Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) JP Nadda on Thursday slammed Congress party and said the whole world praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi while the Congress called him a snake, illiterate, chaiwala.

“The whole world praises PM Modi but Congress calls him a snake, illiterate, chaiwala. Today there is an economic slowdown in America, Europe, and Australia but India’s economy is standing strong,” BJP national president said in Jharkhand. Earlier in May, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had compared PM Modi to a “poisonous snake”.

“PM Modi is like a ‘poisonous snake’. You might to check if it’s poison or not. But if you lick it, you’re dead,” Kharge had said at an election rally.

However, he later issued a clarification on his remark, saying his statement wasn’t intended at hurting anyone.

PM Modi is currently on a State visit to the US. Prior to the visit to the White House, PM Modi met Gary E Dickerson, the President and CEO of Applied Materials, Sanjay Mehrotra, President-CEO of Micron Technology and H Lawrence Culp Jr, Chairman and CEO, of General Electic and CEO of General Electic Aerospace.

PM Modi, who arrived in Washington DC on Wednesday, started his day by attending the ‘Skilling for Future’ event where he said that India and the United States partnership will serve as the driving engine behind sustainable and inclusive global growth.