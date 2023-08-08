# India

Whole India is my home: Rahul on getting back his official bungalow

IANS | New Delhi | August 8, 2023 5:14 pm

Rahul Gandhi (Photo: @INCIndia/Twitter)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the whole of India was his home after sources said that he was being re-allotted his official bungalow, a day after his membership was restored by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Speaking to the media, when asked about the re-allotment of his bungalow,12 Tughlak Lane, he said, “Mera ghar pura Hindustan hai (my house is whole of India).”

Although official intimation about the re-allotment was yet to be received, sources said that the 12 Tughlaq lane house has been allotted to him.

Rahul Gandhi had to vacate his official residence following his disqualification as the MP after a Surat court convicted him in ‘Modi surname’ remarks defamation case.

Rahul Gandhi vacated his residence on April 22, a month after he was disqualified on March 24.

