‘Who will believe Modi until Trump takes back his words’, claims Raut on PM Modi’s phone call with US Prez

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday claimed that nobody will believe Prime Minister Narendra Modi, unless US President Donald Trump himself announces that they have spoken on the phone and takes back his words.

“Modi’s people are saying this, but President Trump should tweet about it and say that he takes back his words. That’s what I have talked about and what I said 17 times before that I mediated (between India and Pakistan). I take back those words that Trump should say. Who will believe what PM Modi will say now?” Raut said in a video statement he reposted on X.

His remarks come after Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri issued a statement that Prime Minister Modi told US President Trump during their 35-minute phone call that India never has and never will accept mediation in its bilateral relations with Pakistan.

“India has never accepted, does not accept, and will never accept mediation in its bilateral relations with Pakistan,” Modi clarified, according to Misri.

The PM also clarified that there was no discussion on a US-India trade deal during the recent hostilities between India and Pakistan.

The development holds significance as Modi has been on the receiving end after Trump’s repeated claims that he threatened India with trade to agree on a ceasefire with Pakistan.

The Opposition parties, including the Congress and the Shiv Sena (UBT), have been demanding a clarification from Modi on Trump’s claim and whether he allowed the US to mediate in India-Pakistan bilateral issues.