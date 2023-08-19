Who is Sabista Ansari, the woman who threw acid on a dog in Mumbai?

A 35-year-old woman has been accused of throwing acid on a stray dog named Brownie in Mumbai’s Malad. The attack caused her severe burns and the loss of an eye. The incident took place in Malad, Mumbai. Brownie is receiving care at a hospital run by an NGO after being admitted there.

Who is Sabista Ansari?

Based on a complaint made by the chairman of the housing society, a first information report (FIR) has been filed at the Malvani police station against the woman, known as Sabista Ansari who is in the news for being accused of throwing acid on Brownie. Interestingly, Sabista who attacked Brownie is a cat feeder. It is astonishing that someone would assault another animal while feeding cats, she continued.

To find out who attacked Brownie, CCTV footages were checked. At that point, it was found that Sabista Ansari severely injured Brownie by throwing acid from a bottle at him while no one else was around, according to Bhagat’s statement in the FIR. Ansari allegedly attacked Brownie because, according to Bhagat, he was having fun and chasing the cats she used to feed.

Advertisement

Brownie was saved by television star Jaya Bhattacharya and her team and taken to her non-profit organisation Thank You Earth, which offers rescue and care to animals in need, where he is reportedly receiving therapy.