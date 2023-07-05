Who is Arthana Binu? Rising Actress Reveals Shocking Truth About Father Vijayakumar

Up-and-coming actress Arthana Binu recently shocked the public with stunning revelations concerning her father, Vijayakumar. The talented star accused her “biological father” of trespassing and issuing threats. In light of these distressing events, let’s delve into who Arthana Binu truly is.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Arthana Binu posted a video showcasing the brazen intrusion of her home by her father, actor Vijayakumar. Despite being divorced from her mother, he allegedly continues to wreak havoc within their family. The actress claims that her father has made threats against her and her loved ones, yet no action has been taken by the authorities, despite filing a police complaint.

Arthana Binu is a multi-talented Indian actress who has made a mark in the Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu film industries. Hailing from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, she burst onto the scene with her debut in the 2016 Telugu film “Seethamma Andalu Ramayya Sitralu.” Her notable works include “Mudhugauv,” “Thondan,” “Semma,” and “Kadaikutty Singam.”

Currently, Arthana Binu is captivating audiences as the female lead in the Tamil action sports drama film “Vennila Kabaddi Kuzhu 2.” Directed by Selva Sekaran and written by renowned filmmaker Suseenthiran, this movie serves as a sequel to the successful 2009 film “Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu.”

The actress stated that those distressing incidents aligned with an ongoing court case filed by her mother and herself against him. The case included charges of trespassing, intrusion, and causing disruptions at her workplace, as well as creating chaos at her mother’s workplace and her sister’s educational institution.

Vijayakumar, the divorced husband, resides separately from his wife, who lives with their daughters and 85-year-old mother. He is also currently facing charges of threatening his wife and daughters.

Arthana Binu is the daughter of well-known Malayalam actor Vijayakumar and Binu Daniel.