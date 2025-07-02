Wherever we go, we’re ready to dominate: Amanjot reflects Indian women’s team’s mindset

Fresh off a commanding 97-run win in the series opener at Nottingham, India continued their dominance over England with a gritty 24-run victory in the second T20I.

Despite an early collapse that saw them lose three quick wickets, including centurion Smriti Mandhana from the previous match, the visitors recovered strongly through a crucial 93-run stand between Jemimah Rodrigues and Amanjot Kaur.

Amanjot, who struck her maiden T20I half-century and was named Player of the Match, highlighted the team’s intent to dominate, reflecting the mindset of a confident, revamped Indian side.

“This is a new Indian team, wherever we go, home or away, we are ready to dominate,” she said, underscoring the team’s aggressive and prepared approach.

The Chandigarh all-rounder credited Rodrigues for guiding her through their vital partnership on a slower, damp wicket.

“The credit goes to Jemi (Rodrigues), the way she paced her innings. She told me to stay on the wicket… We planned to take it deep,” Amanjot explained.

Amanjot also contributed with the ball, dismissing England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt, and expressed her desire to keep contributing across departments.

“It is the first of many (50s). I am being called an all-rounder. But I’d still say that I am the purest of the batters and purest of bowlers,” she quipped.

“My plan (against Brunt) was very simple. I wanted to keep it on the stump and bowl. We knew 170 was a par total on this wicket,” she added.

Emphasising the fast-paced nature of T20Is, she said, “As games go deep, we need to plan where to hit every bowler while batting… We are aware of that and we came well prepared.”

India will take on England in the next T20I on July 4.