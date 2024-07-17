What is Gujarat’s Chandipura virus and how does it spread??

A wave of panic swept through the local community in Gujarat’s Aravalli district following the tragic death of six children in just five days. Health officials suspect Chandipura virus could be the reason behind their tragic deaths.

The total number of suspected Chandipura virus cases in Gujarat has now risen to 12, prompting urgent intervention from healthcare authorities and the state government.

Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel confirmed the deaths, five of which occurred at a civic hospital in Sabarkantha district.

He said 12 samples, including eight from Sabarkantha, have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for definitive testing.

What is Chandipura Virus?

Also known as Chandipura vesiculovirus (CHPV), Chandipura virus is an RNA virus which belongs to the Rhabdoviridae family.

The first case of this virus was found in 1965 in the Chandipura village of Maharashtra, therefore, it is called the ‘Chandipura virus’.

The virus is primarily known for affecting children aged 9 months to 14 years, and has been associated with outbreaks of acute encephalitis in the country.

What are the symptoms of Chandipura virus?

The Chandipura virus is a severe pathogen that can lead to acute encephalitis, a condition commonly known as rapid inflammation of the brain.

High fever, vomiting, seizures, and altered mental status, are some of the primary symptoms of the virus. But they can quickly progress to more severe neurological issues and, in some cases, even death.

How does Chandipura virus spread?

According to the Gujarat health minister, “this disease occurs by the sting of a vector-infected sandfly and it mainly affects children aged 9 months-14 years. It is seen more in rural areas. Fever, vomiting, loose motion and headache are the main symptoms.”

Although the Chandipura virus is not contagious between humans, there are no specific antiviral treatments available. Early diagnosis and supportive care are essential for managing the disease.