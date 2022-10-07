West Delhi man kills father over money, attacks mother

A man attacked and killed his father in West Delhi after he declined to pay him Rs 7 lakh that he lost in the share market. The incident is said to have occurred on October 7 in the Hari Nagar area. Not only this, he even attacked his mother and injured her seriously.

The accused, identified as Jasdeep Singh 34, has been apprehended and is being interrogated by the police of Hari Nagar police station. A case under relevant sections has been registered and further legal action has been taken.

Confirming the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West District), Ghanshyam Bansal said that a PCR call about the incident was received on October 7. The caller informed that one person namely Swarnajeet Singh (65) and his wife Ajinder Kaur (60), both residents of Fateh Nagar have received severe injuries and both have been shifted to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

At once, a police team of Hari Nagar police station reached the hospital, where it was found that Swarnajeet Singh was declared dead, whereas his wife Ajinder Kaur was shifted to another hospital in critical condition. The deceased was a businessman.

A case under relevant sections was registered at the Hari Nagar police station and investigation was initiated.

During the investigation, it was established that the son of the deceased named Jasdeep Singh had committed the crime. He was immediately apprehended and brought for questioning.

During interrogation, he revealed that he had lost more than Rs. 7 Lakh in the share market and he was demanding that money from his Parents, but they denied the same.

On the incident day, at about 2 am on Friday, he again went to his parents and demanded the money, but they denied again. This got him agitated in anger and he attacked them, during which his father got killed.