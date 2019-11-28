The results for Bypoll elections which were held at West Bengal’s three Assembly constituencies and one Uttarakhand Assembly constituency on Monday will be announced on Today. With BJP leading in Uttarakhand and TMC winning one seat and leading in two other Assembly seats in West Bengal.

In West Bengal, elections were held in Karimganj, Kharagpur Sadar and Kaliaganj constituencies, while in Uttarakhand, a bye-election took place in Pithoragarh constituency.

The Trinamool Congress has defeated the BJP to win the Kaliaganj Assembly seat in West Bengal by a margin of 2,304 votes, according to news agency PTI. Tapan Deb Singha, TMC’s candidate, has defeated BJP’s Kamal Chandra Sarkar.

Tensions between the Trinamool Congress and BJP came to fore in West Bengal after attack on a BJP’s Karimpur candidate Jay Prakash Majumdar who was heckled, assaulted and kicked into bushes by the side of the road by Trinamool supporters during polling on Monday.

Despite the violence, the assembly segments recorded an impressive overall voter turnout. “The average voting percentage was 75.48 per cent. The turnout was 77.17 per cent in Kaliaganj, 67.62 per cent in Kharagpur Sadar and 81.23 per cent in Karimpur,” the Election Commission had said.

The BJP is leading from the Pithoragarh seat in Uttarakhand with candidate Chandra Pant who is leading from the seat by a margin of over 2,500 votes followed by Congress’ Anju Lunthi who is trailing and Samajwadi Party’s Manoj Kumar Bhatt who has garnered about 730 votes.