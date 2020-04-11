West Bengal government has decided to extend the lockdown in the state till April 30. Confirming the same, chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced that schools in the state will remain closed till June 10.

“PM has officially decided to extend lockdown till April 30, we will not differ,” she said. “We will also extend till April 30 and review closer to that date.”

The announcement comes shortly after a video conference of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the chief ministers to discuss exit strategy and possible extension of the 21-day lockdown amid a spurt in the number of Coronavirus cases.

Following the meeting, Mamata had said, “We are also on same page with the prime minister, want lockdown extended till 30 April”.

The Prime Minister, who was seen sporting a mask, has agreed with the states that the lockdown should be extended by another two weeks till April 30 to contain the deadly virus.

Speaking at the video conference, PM Modi said that the focus should be on “jaan bhi, jahaan bhi” (if there’s life, there’s everything) and it is essential for “India’s bright future, and prosperous and healthy India”.

“While announcing the lockdown, I had said ‘jaan hai to jahan hai’… Most people in the country understood it and discharged their responsibilities by remaining indoors. And now it is imperative to focus on both aspects, ‘Jaan Bhi Jahan Bhi’, for India’s bright future, and prosperous and healthy India,” the Prime Minister told the head of the states.

Several states have pitched for an extension of the lockdown at least till April 30. However, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan opposed lockdown extension in the meeting with the Prime Minister, becoming the first CM to do so.

Shortly after the meeting, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announced that the lockdown in his state would continue till 30 April. He said that while restrictions may be relaxed in some places, they might be tightened in others depending on the situation. He further added that details about schools, colleges etc will be announced before April 14.

Punjab on Friday became the second state after Odisha to extend the 21-day lockdown till May 1.

Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh had said the ongoing lockdown should continue, while noting that predictions by health experts about the spread of the pandemic are “horrendous and frightening”.

However, the lockdown in the state will be lifted for farmers in view of the upcoming harvest season.

The Odisha government, taking a major step towards containing the novel Coronavirus, on Wednesday announced the extension of the 21-day lockdown till April 30 and also urged the Centre to follow suit.

Asserting that “life will not be the same ever,” the chief minister asked the people to understand the reality and face it boldly together.

“Coronavirus is the biggest threat that the human race has faced in more than a century. Life will not be the same ever. All of us must understand this and face it boldly together. With our sacrifice and with the blessing of Lord Jagannath, this too shall pass,” he had said.

The current shutdown is slated to end on April 14. However, with today’s meeting, it is most likely to be extended for another two weeks.