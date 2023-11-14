Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announces party’s district presidents

Trinamul Congress announced the names of district presidents and chairpersons across the state. The names of the district presidents were placed before party’s chairperson Mamata Banerjee, who went through the list and subsequently cleared it.

Brushing aside all speculation that the party has distanced itself from MP Mahua Moitra after she was accused in the cashfor-query case parliament, Miss Banerjee made her the president of Nadia, Krishnanagar unit of the party while Rukbanur Rahaman has been made the district chairperson of the unit. Professor Ashis Banerjee has been appointed as the chairman of the Birbhum unit of the party while no name of the district president is announced in absence of Anubrata Mondol.

Against the name of the district president it is written: “core committee to committee.” Manish Gupta, former state minister has been appointed as the chairperson of party’s south Kolkata unit while Debashis Kumar, party’s MLA retains the post of district president. Party MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay has been retained as the president of the party’s north Kolkata unit while the post of the chairman has been kept vacant. Biswajit Das, MLA who joined Trinamul Congress from BJP has been made the president of party’s North 24-Parganas (Bongaon unit).

Advertisement

The party has appointed four party leaders in the post of state secretary. They are Mridul Goswami, Shaoni Singha Roy, Kanai Chandra Mandal and Soumen Mohapatra. With the Lok Sabha election a few months away, strengthening the organization is significant. Trinamul Congress is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the victory of as many candidates as possible in the election. In 2019, BJP got 18 seats.

Trinamul has asked the party leaders, up to the block level to build contacts with people and Bijoya Sammelani was held in all the 294 Assembly constituencies. where people from different walks of life were invited.

Trinamul is going all out to make people aware of the financial deprivation of the Centre and how the persons who were engaged in 100 days’ work had been facing economic hardship. On 23 November, Miss Banerjee addressed the party leaders at Netaji Indoor Stadium and party senior leaders said she would announce the roadmap that would be followed to expose the saffron party before the Lok Sabha election.

“We are all waiting anxiously for the instructions which she is likely to give from the dais,” said a party MLA

�Sudip Bandyopadhyay remains president of north Kolkata unit, chairman position left vacant.

�Professor Ashis Banerjee appointed chairman of Birbhum unit; district president post pending for Anubrata Mondol.

� Manish Gupta named chairperson of Trinamul’s south Kolkata unit; Debashis Kumar retains district president post.

�Trinamul appoints four state secretaries, emphasising organisational strengthening ahead of the Lok Sabha election