Senior BJP leader Debendra Nath Ray was found hanging near his home in Hemtabad area of North Dinajpur district on Monday morning, police sources said.
“Ray was found hanging near a shop at Hemtabad area this (Monday) morning. We have started an investigation,” a senior district police officer said.
Ray had contested and won the Hemtabad assembly segment, a reserved seat for Scheduled Castes, on a CPI(M) ticket but had switched over to the BJP last year after the Lok Sabha polls.
Body of Shri Debendra Nath Ray, BJP MLA from Hemtabad, a reserved seat, in Uttar Dinajpur, was found hanging like this in Bindal, near his village home. People are of the clear opinion that he was first killed & then hung.
His crime? He joined the BJP in 2019.
BJP president JP Nadda, however, called it a suspected murder as he tweeted, “the suspected heinous killing of Debendra Nath Ray, BJP MLA from Hemtabad in West Bengal, is extremely shocking and deplorable.”
The suspected heinous killing of Debendra Nath Ray, BJP MLA from Hemtabad in West Bengal, is extremely shocking and deplorable. This speaks of the Gunda Raj & failure of law and order in the Mamta govt. People will not forgive such a govt in the future. We strongly condemn this.
